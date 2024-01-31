Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.63

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.63 and traded as high as $3.22. Ribbon Communications shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 341,475 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBBN shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ribbon Communications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

The firm has a market cap of $522.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 284.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,570,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,155,000 after buying an additional 10,039,284 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.8% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 7,495,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after purchasing an additional 477,047 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 18.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,208,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,904 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,862,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 35,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 14.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,552,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 585,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

