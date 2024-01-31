Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.70

Shares of Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$34.70 and traded as high as C$35.11. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$35.00, with a volume of 1,804 shares.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$383.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$34.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.41, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

