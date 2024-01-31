RiverFront Investment Group LLC Buys 2,215 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,986 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,775,334,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,995,749,000 after purchasing an additional 394,797 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.27. 3,654,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,866,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.66 and a 200-day moving average of $159.69. The stock has a market cap of $447.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $712,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 260,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,393,421.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,437,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,796,187. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

