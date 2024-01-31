RiverFront Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,216 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after buying an additional 1,005,328 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,882,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,650 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,791,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,463,845,000 after purchasing an additional 551,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,183,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,391,507,000 after purchasing an additional 368,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,475,545 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,198,821,000 after purchasing an additional 197,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG traded down $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.74. 970,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,859. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $136.79.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

