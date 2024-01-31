RiverFront Investment Group LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.42. 8,716,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,174,068. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

