Rocket Pool ETH Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11.61 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for about $2,508.72 or 0.05986246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $1.41 billion and $11.61 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 561,086 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 561,994.49982119. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,556.44801588 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $2,319,150.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

