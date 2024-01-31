Rogue Resources (CVE:RRS) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.07

Rogue Resources Inc. (CVE:RRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 48000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.01, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.

Rogue Resources Inc, a mining company, focuses on selling dimensional limestone for landscape applications in Canada. The company explores for silica, nickel, copper, and iron ore deposits. Its properties include the Snow White project in Ontario; Shadow Lake Quarry located in Ontario; the Silicon Ridge project located in Québec; and the Radio Hill iron ore project located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario.

