Rosenblatt Securities Trims Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Target Price to $172.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $174.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.43.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $9.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.51. 47,363,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,456,711. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $153.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,439 shares of company stock worth $25,954,116 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

