Royal Bank of Canada Trims Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Target Price to C$127.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$121.00 to C$116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$115.69.

TSE:CP traded up C$2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$108.67. 1,030,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of C$101.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of C$94.45 and a 52-week high of C$112.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$102.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$103.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.66 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.4720102 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total transaction of C$4,911,490.50. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

