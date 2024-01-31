Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT) Trading 3.8% Higher

Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.33. 384,160 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 300,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Sadot Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.41.

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Sadot Group had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $182.17 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sadot Group Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sadot Group

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

