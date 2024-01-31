Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.94

Shares of Sandoz Group AG (OTCMKTS:SDZNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.94 and last traded at $34.36, with a volume of 306390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SDZNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sandoz Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sandoz Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sandoz Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Sandoz Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sandoz Group

Sandoz Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Sandoz Group Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.88.

(Get Free Report)

Sandoz Group AG develops, manufactures, and markets generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets finished dosage forms of small molecule pharmaceuticals to third parties. It also provides protein- or other biotechnology-based products, including biosimilars; and biotechnology manufacturing services; and anti-infectives, such as active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates primarily antibiotics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandoz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandoz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.