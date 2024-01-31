Sanford C. Bernstein Increases Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target to $5.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $1.10 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.80. 867,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $437.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.58. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $32.20.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $51.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.17 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 328.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

About Canopy Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39,861 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

