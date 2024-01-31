Sanford C. Bernstein Increases Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target to $5.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $1.10 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.80. 867,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $437.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.58. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $32.20.
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $51.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.17 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 328.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
