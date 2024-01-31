Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Sanmina updated its Q2 guidance to $1.20-1.30 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.200-1.300 EPS.

Sanmina Stock Down 5.1 %

SANM traded down $3.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.62. 558,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,362. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 85.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Sanmina by 15.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

See Also

