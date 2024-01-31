Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina updated its Q2 guidance to $1.20-1.30 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.200-1.300 EPS.

Sanmina Price Performance

Sanmina stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.24. 312,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,450. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.91. Sanmina has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $69.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.72.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanmina

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,959 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SANM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sanmina

About Sanmina

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.