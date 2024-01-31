Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) were down 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $61.70 and last traded at $61.77. Approximately 532,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 624,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.91.

Several research analysts have commented on SANM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a report on Friday, December 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.75.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.15. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 1,922.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Sanmina by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Sanmina by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

