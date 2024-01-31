Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATLW) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW – Get Free Report) rose 33.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Satellogic Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATLW. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Satellogic in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Satellogic in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Satellogic in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Satellogic in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Satellogic in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000.

Satellogic Company Profile

Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial analytics company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.

