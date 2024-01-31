Schroder Oriental Income Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:SOI)

Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Schroder Oriental Income Price Performance

Shares of SOI opened at GBX 243.70 ($3.10) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £615.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3,492.86 and a beta of 0.70. Schroder Oriental Income has a twelve month low of GBX 233.50 ($2.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 282 ($3.59). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 243.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 245.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

Schroder Oriental Income Company Profile

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

