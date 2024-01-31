Schroder Oriental Income Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:SOI)

Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of SOI opened at GBX 243.70 ($3.10) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £615.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3,492.86 and a beta of 0.70. Schroder Oriental Income has a twelve month low of GBX 233.50 ($2.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 282 ($3.59). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 243.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 245.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.
