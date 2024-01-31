Scotiabank Boosts Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$25.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EFN. Raymond James cut their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.86.

EFN traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.90. The company had a trading volume of 331,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$17.00 and a 12 month high of C$23.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.82. The company has a market cap of C$8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$333.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$324.00 million. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.4462228 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 8,700 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$182,700.00. In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez sold 7,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total value of C$157,479.39. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$182,700.00. Insiders have sold 69,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,156 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

