Scotiabank Boosts Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $22.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.09% from the stock’s previous close.

LSPD has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.39.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 1.5 %

LSPD traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.63. 238,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,595. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.52. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.39.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $230.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.59 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 120.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. Analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 2,570.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.