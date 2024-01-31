Scotiabank Increases Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Price Target to C$60.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.82% from the company’s current price.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Down 0.1 %

GCG.A stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$43.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040. The company has a market capitalization of C$972.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.08. Guardian Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$36.98 and a 12 month high of C$47.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

