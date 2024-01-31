Scotiabank Raises Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$1,900.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$1,650.00 to C$1,900.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FFH. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$980.00 to C$1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,595.00.

TSE FFH traded down C$8.09 on Wednesday, hitting C$1,414.00. 20,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,938. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1,250.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1,172.08. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of C$858.16 and a 52-week high of C$1,428.02.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$42.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$25.33 by C$16.93. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of C$7.10 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Fairfax Financial will post 186.8037249 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Senior Officer Bradley Martin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,237.66, for a total value of C$1,237,660.00. In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Martin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,237.66, for a total transaction of C$1,237,660.00. Also, Director R. William Mcfarland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.85, for a total value of C$59,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $4,402,250 in the last 90 days. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

