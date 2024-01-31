Scotiabank Raises TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$36.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on X. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TMX Group to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on TMX Group to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$62.75.

TSE X traded up C$0.16 on Wednesday, reaching C$33.46. The stock had a trading volume of 257,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.15. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$25.87 and a 1-year high of C$34.27. The company has a market cap of C$9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.44.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$294.27 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 1.6433431 EPS for the current year.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

