Serinus Energy (TSE:SEN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.43

Serinus Energy plc (TSE:SEN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.43 and traded as high as C$0.43. Serinus Energy shares last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 6,708 shares traded.
Serinus Energy Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Serinus Energy Company Profile
Serinus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. The company owns a 45% working interest in the Sabria concession; and a 100% working interest in the Chouech Es Saida, Ech Chouech, Sanrhar, and Zinnia concessions located in Tunisia.
