Short Interest in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Rises By 7.8%

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,600 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the December 31st total of 436,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 981,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth $9,956,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth $4,417,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,826,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after buying an additional 1,197,922 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,553,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 736.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 651,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 573,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,044. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $2.92.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

