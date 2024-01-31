Short Interest in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Grows By 6.1%

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the December 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACRES Commercial Realty

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 7,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $163,982.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 691,836 shares in the company, valued at $15,393,351. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACR. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the period. 21.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

About ACRES Commercial Realty

Shares of ACR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.99. 30,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,703. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $84.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 83.93, a current ratio of 83.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

