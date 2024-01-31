Short Interest in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Increases By 8.3%

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 842,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

Allegion Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:ALLE traded down $2.30 on Wednesday, hitting $123.89. 618,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.34.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. Allegion’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

