Short Interest in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Decreases By 8.0%

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the December 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 623,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 64.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,706.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 222.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

ALSN stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.54. 806,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.44. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $61.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.05%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

