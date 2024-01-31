Short Interest in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Drops By 9.0%

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,200 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 233,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the third quarter worth $3,961,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the third quarter worth $35,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 19.4% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $134,000.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AIF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.36. The company had a trading volume of 132,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,860. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $14.61.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AIF

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.