Short Interest in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Declines By 14.3%

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashford alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AINC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashford in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ashford Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of AINC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878. Ashford has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $14.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.73.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.60). Ashford had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.70 million.

Ashford Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.