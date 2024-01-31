Short Interest in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Increases By 10.8%

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 4,340,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,669,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,831,000 after purchasing an additional 72,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avangrid by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,436,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,514,000 after acquiring an additional 361,132 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,782,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,510,000 after buying an additional 44,075 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 11.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,266,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,403,000 after buying an additional 231,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,917,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,140,000 after purchasing an additional 326,084 shares during the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGR. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Avangrid Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AGR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.38. 682,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,623. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.52. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average is $32.77.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

