Short Interest in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Expands By 13.0%

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,117,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 309,529 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $2,039,796.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 32,232,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,411,917.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,138,957 shares of company stock valued at $58,795,874 over the last ninety days.

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the period.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

BIGZ traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,361. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.