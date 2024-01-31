Short Interest in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Decreases By 10.2%

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,500 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 458,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the second quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 277.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 24.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 180.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 77.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BY traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.83. The company had a trading volume of 176,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,570. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

