Short Interest in Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Expands By 9.9%

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 94.5 days.

Shares of Calian Group stock remained flat at $41.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average of $40.18. Calian Group has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $48.20.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

