Short Interest in Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Expands By 8.3%

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,328,400 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 3,073,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days.
Calibre Mining Stock Performance
CXBMF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,100. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $1.35.
About Calibre Mining
