Short Interest in Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Expands By 8.3%

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,328,400 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 3,073,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

CXBMF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,100. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $1.35.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

About Calibre Mining

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Eastern Borosi Gold-Silver project located in northeastern Nicaragua.

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.