Short Interest in CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Grows By 18.2%

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,600 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 197,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 158,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CapStar Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in CapStar Financial during the first quarter valued at $456,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CapStar Financial by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CapStar Financial by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CapStar Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CapStar Financial in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CapStar Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 30,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,716. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $391.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76. CapStar Financial has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $19.47.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

