Short Interest in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Declines By 13.2%

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Centogene Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CNTG traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. 13,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,297. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.52.
About Centogene
