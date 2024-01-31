Short Interest in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Declines By 13.2%

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Centogene Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNTG traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. 13,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,297. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.52.

Get Centogene alerts:

About Centogene

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of products for human genetics in Europe, the Middle East, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides data-driven answers to patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies for rare and neurodegenerative diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.