Short Interest in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Declines By 13.7%

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 4,880,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 61,401 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,561,427.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,762.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Akamine sold 10,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 61,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,561,427.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,762.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,133 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CERE traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.90. 958,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.09. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $42.87.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CERE shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cerevel Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CERE

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.