Short Interest in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Grows By 6.6%

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the December 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

CHRD stock traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,101. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chord Energy has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $175.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.94 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Chord Energy’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chord Energy will post 18.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total transaction of $245,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,773 shares in the company, valued at $14,183,914.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,750 shares of company stock worth $1,468,678 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 87.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Chord Energy by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

