Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Rises By 8.1%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,600 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 587,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,346.0 days.
Coloplast A/S Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CLPBF traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.82. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 262. Coloplast A/S has a 1 year low of $99.78 and a 1 year high of $145.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.30.
About Coloplast A/S
