Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Rises By 8.1%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,600 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 587,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,346.0 days.

Coloplast A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPBF traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.82. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 262. Coloplast A/S has a 1 year low of $99.78 and a 1 year high of $145.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.30.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

