Short Interest in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Declines By 7.6%

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the December 31st total of 6,090,000 shares. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 394,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.3 days.

Shares of CLB stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.77. 553,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,466. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $736.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.27. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $396,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $575,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Core Laboratories from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

