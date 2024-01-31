Short Interest in Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Decreases By 14.6%

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,400 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 541,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,624.0 days.
Costa Group Price Performance
Shares of CTTQF remained flat at $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Costa Group has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.
Costa Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Costa Group
- What is Put Option Volume?
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Costa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.