Short Interest in Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Decreases By 14.6%

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,400 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 541,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,624.0 days.

Shares of CTTQF remained flat at $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Costa Group has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. It operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms and Logistics, and International. Produce segment engages in farming, packing, and marketing of berries, mushrooms, glasshouse grown tomatoes, citrus, and avocados and bananas primarily to food retailers.

