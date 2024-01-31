Short Interest in CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Drops By 13.9%

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 890,200 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 1,033,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CSR Price Performance

CSR stock remained flat at $4.61 during midday trading on Wednesday. CSR has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CSR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th.

About CSR

CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for residential and commercial constructions in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers interior systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Martini acoustic insulation products, and Rondo rolled formed steel products, as well as Himmel and Potter interior systems that supplies ceiling tiles, aluminum partitions, and architectural hardware products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, cladding systems, and Cemintel fiber cement; masonry and insulation solutions comprising Bradford insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers.

