Short Interest in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Increases By 12.7%

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 42,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

DLH Stock Down 2.0 %

DLHC traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,986. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18. DLH has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.74 and a beta of 1.26.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. DLH had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $101.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DLH will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DLH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLH

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of DLH during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLH during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DLH during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of DLH during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DLH during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

