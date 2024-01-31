Short Interest in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Rises By 17.8%

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 982,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPG has been the topic of several research reports. DNB Markets cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Dorian LPG Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE LPG traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $38.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,009. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Dorian LPG has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average is $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 51.81% and a return on equity of 28.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Dorian LPG will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.39%.

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $212,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,777,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,696,169.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $212,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,777,740 shares in the company, valued at $75,696,169.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,736. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 317.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 79.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 43.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 63.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

