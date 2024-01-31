Short Interest in dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Decreases By 12.5%

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.9 days.
dynaCERT Price Performance
DYFSF remained flat at $0.12 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,353. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. dynaCERT has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.24.
dynaCERT Company Profile
