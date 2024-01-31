Short Interest in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Rises By 13.1%

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the December 31st total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Eltek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Eltek in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Eltek during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eltek by 14,290.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eltek by 9.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eltek during the third quarter valued at about $375,000. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ELTK traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 79,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,083. Eltek has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $100.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of -1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Eltek had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eltek will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Eltek’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

