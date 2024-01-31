Short Interest in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Rises By 13.1%

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the December 31st total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Eltek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ ELTK traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 79,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,083. Eltek has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $100.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of -1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Eltek had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eltek will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Eltek’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
