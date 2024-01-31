Short Interest in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Decreases By 7.3%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the December 31st total of 4,380,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 754,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Moatazedi sold 31,300 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $304,549.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,876,375.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolus

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Evolus by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Evolus by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Evolus by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evolus by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,698,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 741,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Evolus by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised shares of Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Evolus Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,199. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.87 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.59. Evolus has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $50.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 34.11% and a negative return on equity of 507.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Evolus will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Articles

