Short Interest in Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Decreases By 10.9%

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the December 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Evolution AB (publ) stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.24. The stock had a trading volume of 34,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,865. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.35. Evolution AB has a 1 year low of $86.26 and a 1 year high of $138.41.

Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution AB (publ) engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing of live game shows, casinos, and slots solutions to gaming operators in Armenia, Belgium, Canada, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Romania, Spain, and the United States. The company runs the game under Evolution and Ezugi brands from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

