Short Interest in Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Decreases By 10.9%

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the December 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Evolution AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of Evolution AB (publ) stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.24. The stock had a trading volume of 34,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,865. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.35. Evolution AB has a 1 year low of $86.26 and a 1 year high of $138.41.
Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Evolution AB (publ)
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Evolution AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.