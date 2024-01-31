Short Interest in Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Increases By 11.5%

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,600 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the December 31st total of 462,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 97.3 days.

Exchange Income Stock Up 1.7 %

EIFZF traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147. Exchange Income has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $41.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

