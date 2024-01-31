Short Interest in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Grows By 8.1%

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,800 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 455,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Transactions at First Merchants

In related news, Director Michael C. Rechin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $370,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,149.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Merchants

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,539,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,926,000 after buying an additional 84,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,893,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,157,000 after buying an additional 686,348 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,949,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,194,000 after buying an additional 103,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,882,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,307,000 after buying an additional 137,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,345,000 after buying an additional 51,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on FRME shares. TheStreet raised First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Merchants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on First Merchants from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on First Merchants

First Merchants Stock Performance

FRME stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.81. The stock had a trading volume of 350,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,597. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.43. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $43.97.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

First Merchants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.